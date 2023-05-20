Siddaramaiah Takes Oath As Karnataka's 24th Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar As Deputy CM

On Saturday, Congress leader Siddaramaiah took the oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka during a grand swearing-in ceremony held at the prestigious Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. This marks Siddaramaiah's second term as the CM of the southern state, making him the 24th Chief Minister in Karnataka's history.

The choice of the Kanteerava Stadium holds symbolic significance as it was the very venue where Siddaramaiah had previously taken the oath of office in 2013 when he assumed the Chief Minister's position for the first time.

#WATCH | Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah takes oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/S90btY2N6z — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

Apart from Siddarmaiah, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar was also sworn in as Deputy CM. Both leaders were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

DK Shivakumar takes oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/OSGc7ck4tV — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

Congress Top Brass Attend Swearing in Ceremony

During the swearing-in ceremony, several top brass of Congress including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and party national president Mallikarjun Kharge were present. CMs of Congress ruled-states including Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Himachal Pradesh CM Sukvinder Singh Sukhu also attended the event.

#WATCH | Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Karnataka Government, in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/kKcgYIMnBY — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

Several other Opposition parties leaders such as NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Deputy Tejashwi Yadav, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, former J&K CMs Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury were also present at the swearing-in event in Bengaluru.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav also attend the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected Karnataka Government in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/tP12AKIoCm — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

Eight Cabinet Ministers take oath

Eight Karnataka Congress legislators were also sworn in as Cabinet Ministers in the Siddaramaiah's government at swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru. These leaders include former DyCM G Prameshwara, Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge, KH Muniyappa, Satish Jarkiholi, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan.