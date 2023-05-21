Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress heavyweight Siddaramaiah on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP for accusing Congress of 'supporting terrorism'. After paying floral tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his 32nd death anniversary in the PCC office in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah stated that no one in the BJP has ever lost their life due to terrorism.

"PM Modi speaks about terrorism, no one from BJP has ever lost their life due to terrorism. BJP keeps saying that we (Congress) support terrorism but many Congress leaders including Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi died in terror attacks," said Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah while addressing his party cadre in Bengaluru.

When PM Modi slammed Congress for backing terrorism

PM Narendra Modi in the run-up to Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, cited the controversial 'The Kerala Story' to level up his target on the Congress. While addressing an election rally in Karnataka's Ballari on May 5, he said, "The Kerala Story is a film based on terror conspiracy in Kerala. See the bad luck of the country, the Congress is seen hand in glove with this terrorism. It is, from the back door, doing politics and dealing with people with such terrorist mindset.”

Former PM Rajiv Gandhi's assassination

Siddaramaiah's attack on the BJP for accusing the Congress of shielding terrorism came on the day when the country is observing former PM Rajiv Gandhi's 32nd death anniversary. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a woman suicide bomber named Dhanu at an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on the night of May 21, 1991.