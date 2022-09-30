Siddaramaiah Trying To Hide Cong Govt Withdrawing Cases Against PFI, By Seeking Ban On RSS: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday alleged that Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah is seeking a ban on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to hide the fact that the previous Congress government led by him had withdrawn cases against the now banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

He said demanding a ban on a patriotic organisation like the RSS is really "unfortunate".

"He (Siddaramaiah) has nothing to question the PFI ban. He (as CM) had withdrawn cases against PFI, now to hide it, he is asking for a ban on RSS, but is unable to say why the RSS should be banned," Bommai said in response to a question.

RSS is a patriotic organisation, which works for the downtrodden, poor and orphan children, and is at the forefront when there are calamities or floods. They arouse patriotic feelings in the country, he said.

"To ask for such an organisation to be banned is really unfortunate, Siddaramaiah should not have stooped to such a low level," he added.

With the Union government imposing a ban on the PFI and several of its associates for their alleged terror activities, Siddaramaiah has sought similar action against the RSS, alleging that they too were disturbing peace in the society.

The former Chief Minister on Thursday had denied the BJP's charge that he had withdrawn cases against PFI workers when he was the chief minister.

Meanwhile, Bommai said he did not wish to comment on developments within the Congress with respect to its national president's election, stating that it was an internal matter of that party and maybe as elections are happening there for the first time, certain developments were happening.