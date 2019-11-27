Siddaramaiah: What Happened In Maharashtra Is Slap On BJP's Face

On Wednesday, Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah poked fun at the collapse of the BJP government in Maharashtra, calling it a "slap on the face" of the ruling party. After Fadnavis' resignation on November 26, Siddaramiah took the opportunity to take yet another jibe at the BJP.

"What has happened in Maharashtra is a slap on the face of BJP. How could Fadnavis take oath knowing he did not have the majority? It was a violation of the constitution. Narendra Modi was equally involved in this insult to democracy, he was also hand in glove," Congress leader Siddaramaiah told reporters said.

Recently Siddaramaiah had also addressed the upcoming by-elections in Karnataka where he said that the Congres party was hopeful of winning 12 out of 15 seats. According to Siddaramaiah, if the party wins 12 out of 15 seats, then, the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party Government will have to resign and the State may have to opt for mid-term elections.

Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar Resign

In a significant twist in the Maharashtra government formation, Devendra Fadnavis resigned as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra merely three days after taking charge, addressing a press conference at 3.30 pm on Tuesday. Ajit Pawar had earlier during the day resigned from the post of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Hours after Fadnavis' resignation, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress leaders met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and staked claim to form the government in Maharashtra.

Immediate floor test ordered

This development came after the three-judge Supreme Court bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan, and Sanjiv Khanna ruled in favor of an immediate floor test to be conducted at 5 pm on Wednesday. Moreover, the SC ordered the protem Speaker to be appointed immediately and directed that the oath should be administered to members before 5 pm. This entire procedure will be telecasted live. Furthermore, the apex court made it clear that the secret ballot method will not be used.

