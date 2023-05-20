'Siddaramaiah's Decisions Not Sincere': Ex-CM Bommai Takes Dig At Congress' Poll Promises

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the people of the state are disappointed in Siddaramaiah over the five promises made by the Congress party. The latter, on May 20, took oath as the 24th Karnataka CM and DK Shivakumar was appointed as his deputy. After the cabinet meeting in the city, Siddaramaiah revealed that the five guarantees made by his party will be implemented within a week.

'Didn't take decision sincerely': Bommai

Basavaraj Bommai believes that the people of Karnataka are disappointed. In its poll manifesto, the Congress party made five promises, which are:

200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti scheme)

Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi scheme)

10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya scheme)

Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (for youngsters aged 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi scheme)

Free travel for women in public transport buses (Uchita Prayana scheme)

"The promises made by Congress and the announcements made by the CM after the first meeting, there is a lot of difference. There is no clarity," Bommai said while speaking to reporters. "The people of Karnataka are disappointed by the announcements made by the CM. I don't think he has taken his decision sincerely."

Notably, Siddarmaiah said that the Congress party will implement the guarantees after the next cabinet meeting as orders were given for the same in the first one.

"All will be in force after the next cabinet meeting which will be called within a week," the new CM said. On the other hand, former MP Rahul Gandhi said on May 13, when the results for Karnataka assembly elections were announced, that Congress will follow through with its promises right after the first cabinet meeting.

The Congress party emerged victorious in the assembly polls by winning as many as 135 seats out of 224 and dethroning the BJP, which only won 66. The third major party, the Janata Dal (Secular) won 19 seats, according to the final Election Commission report.