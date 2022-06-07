Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday slammed Congress leader Siddaramaiah for his remarks on the revised textbooks. Following Siddaramaiah’s claims that the revised textbooks approved by the state government hurt the sentiments of the Kannadigas, CM Bommai came out to claim that the Congress leader was “politicking in everything”. Dismissing Siddaramaiah for his remarks, the CM said that the state government is keeping an ‘open mind’ and was ‘ready to rectify mistakes’.

Notably, the Karnataka government recently dissolved the Textbook Revision Committee after its latest changes and stated that its work has been completed. CM Bommai later came forward to defend the decision and said that it wasn’t the first time the Committee was dissolved. “It is not the first time that the Textbook Revision Committee has been dissolved. Siddaramaiah is politicking in everything,” Bommai said.

Speaking about the criticism faced over the textbook controversy, CM Bommai said that the state was ready to reprint the books. “It has happened many times in the past. Did they withdraw the revised text then? They should not create confusion unnecessarily. We have an open mind on this issue. We are ready to rectify the mistakes. We will rectify and reprint the textbooks,” he said while addressing the media.

This came after Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Monday wrote to CM Bommai demanding the sacking of Education Minister BC Nagesh over the controversy of revised textbooks. Siddaramaiah, in a two-page letter, urged Bommai to put the revised textbooks on hold. The Congress leader asked the CM to continue with the previous version of textbooks and take action against the controversial changes in the new book.

Karnataka textbook row

Karnataka textbook review committee has been receiving a lot of flak for introducing changes to class 10 Kannada and Social Science textbooks. The committee has been specifically under attack for including the speech of RSS founder KB Hedgewar in the Kannada textbook. Also, the alleged replacement of references of eminent historical personalities like Narayana Guru with right-wing thinkers like Hedgewar instead.

Many scholars, including senior scholar Nadoja Hampa Nagarajaiah, the first among those holding a post at the government-run academy, resigned from their posts. Two renowned Kannada writers- Devanur Mahadeva and G Ramakrishna have decided to revoke permission to use their works in the school curriculum, mounting pressure on the government to act against Karnataka Textbook Revision committee chairperson Rohit Chakrathirtha.

