Siddharth Nath Singh Slams Priyanka Gandhi's 'lie' Of Being Manhandled By UP Police

General News

Siddharth Nath Singh, spokesperson of the UP government stated that the entire incident of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleging that cops manhandled her was a 'lie'

Siddharth Nath Singh, spokesperson of the UP government stated that the entire incident of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleging that cops manhandled her was a "lie" done to cover up the no-show rally of the Congress party in Lucknow. Earlier in the day, Vadra stated that after attending an anti-Citizenship Amendment Rally in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Police had stopped her from meeting the IPS officer Darapuri's family.

She claimed that when she tried to go on foot, she was stopped and then attempted to travel on a scooter to the family's house. She added that the police physically assaulted her by pulling her and choking her.

