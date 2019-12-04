Sidharth Burra Speaks About The Recently-located Vikram Lander

Indian scientist Sidharth Burra speaks about the Chandrayaan-2 mission and how the Vikram Lander was in contact with ISRO base and lost contact when it reached as close as 2 kilometres to the lunar surface. A Chennai based Engineer, after a close analysis of the before and after images released by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) was able to locate the debris of the crash-landed Vikram Lander. Speaking about the incident, Burra said:

"Now that the Chandrayaan-2 mystery is solved, what is not solved is why did not the Vikram Lander soft-land and that will be known only after a much more detailed analysis."