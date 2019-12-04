The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Sidharth Burra Speaks About The Recently-located Vikram Lander

General News

Indian scientist Sidharth Burra speaks about Chandrayaan-2 mission and how the Vikram Lander lost contact with ISRO base when it reached close to lunar surface

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Indian scientist Sidharth Burra speaks about the Chandrayaan-2 mission and how the Vikram Lander was in contact with ISRO base and lost contact when it reached as close as 2 kilometres to the lunar surface. A Chennai based Engineer, after a close analysis of the before and after images released by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) was able to locate the debris of the crash-landed Vikram Lander. Speaking about the incident, Burra said: 

"Now that the Chandrayaan-2 mystery is solved, what is not solved is why did not the Vikram Lander soft-land and that will be known only after a much more detailed analysis."

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG