Two suspected killers of Sidhu Moosewala were neutralised by the Punjab Police in an encounter that broke out near the Attari border in Amritsar on Wednesday. Gangsters Jagroop Singh Rupa and Manpreet Singh, alias Manu Kusa, were killed in the operation that lasted for around five hours and ended around 4 pm. An AK 47 and a pistol, along with a bag purportedly filled with ammunition, were recovered from the haveli, which was the hideout of the gansters.

During the briefing after the encounter, the Punjab Police said, "A big nexus has been broken. They were all involved with Lawrence Bishnoi. It's a message to all the related gangsters. They need to surrender otherwise this is the only outcome."

In the operation, three policemen-Head Constable Surinder Pal, Assistant of Sub-Inspector Baljinder Singh and Assistant of Sub-Inspector Suhdev Singh, and a video journalist-Sikander Mattu were also injured. Speaking on them, the Punjab Police said, "They are all out of danger now, and are undergoing treatment."

The Sidhu Moosewala murder case

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Jawahar Ke village. AAP came under fire for his murder as the state government reduced his security just a day earlier along with 423 other VIPs. Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra clarified that two police personnel from Commando Battalion were deployed with the singer but he didn't take them along while leaving the house. The assailants were booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341 and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

On June 1, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra reconstituted the SIT under the supervision of ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force head Pramod Ban. An official statement said, "In its fresh orders, the DGP stated that the SIT shall conduct the investigation on a day-to-day basis, arrest the perpetrators of this heinous crime, and on completion of the investigation, a police report under section 173 CrPCN shall be submitted in the court of competent jurisdiction". After the Punjab and Haryana High Court turned down the state government's plea urging a sitting judge to conduct the death probe, the Congress party renewed its demand for a CBI or NIA probe.

Speaking to ANI about the status of the probe on July 16, Delhi Special CP HGS Dhaliwal said, “We have nabbed three out of 6 shooters. The investigation is on to catch the other three. Sachin Bhiwani, one of the main logistics providers has been arrested. The other logistics person, Kapil Pandit is still absconding. One of the other involved, Keshav, who recced the area as he was more familiar with the locality has also been arrested.”