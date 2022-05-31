Sidhu Moosewala Cremated Amid Sea Of Supporters, Slogans Raised Against Punjab Govt

Thronged by a sea of fans and supporters, Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was cremated in Punjab’s Mansa on Tuesday afternoon. Emotional scenes were witnessed ahead of the cremation with thousands joining the late youth icon’s final journey. Heartbreak, as well as rage against the Punjab administration, was evident as the atmosphere ricocheted with slogans against the Bhagwant Mann government, which was responsible for downgrading the late singer's security a day prior to his gruesome death.

Amid the cacophony, Sidhu Moosewala's family and his mother were seen bidding their final farewell to the singer-politician's mortal remains. His father was captured laying down his pagdi (turban) in front of his late son's supporters and breaking down.

#LIVE | Massive crowd, slogans against Punjab government, Moosewala chants in the air at Sidhu Moosewala's final journey in Punjab's Mansa



Moosewala's final rites to be performed shortly in his ancestral village



Earlier on Tuesday, the venue of Sidhu Moosewala's final rites was also changed. While preparations were initially made at a crematorium, the final rites were held at another location in his ancestral village. His mortal remains were kept at his residence for several hours, allowing fans and family members can pay their final respects. Thereafter, he was taken for cremation in a village in Mansa on his favourite tractor 'HMT 5911' amid heavy police deployment. 'Moosewala Zindabad' slogans reverberated across the route.

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, Sunday. He was transported to the hospital with several bullet injuries but was declared dead on arrival. The tragic incident occurred a day after the Punjab government removed protection for him and over 420 other persons in what they called a 'crackdown against VIP culture'. Moreover, the sensitive security list was also made public.

In a Facebook post, Canada-based mobster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder of Moosewala. Brar is a close associate of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi who is also suspected in the singer's murder. Further, it is believed that there is a possibility of the presence of notorious gangsters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the cars that tailed Moosewala's vehicle before shots were fired. Five persons were detained from two vehicles in Dehradun, Uttarakhand on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Punjab police have formed an SIT to probe the murder of the 28-year-old singer. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has assured that culprits will be brought to justice and has appealed for peace in the state.