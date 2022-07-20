Sidhu Moosewala Encounter: Punjab Police Recover AK-47 & Pistol; Videography To Be Done

The Punjab Police on July 20 held a crucial press briefing after two of the alleged shooters of singer Sidhu Moosewala were neutralised in an encounter that broke out near the Attari border. ADGP Pramod Ban informed that Gangsters Manpreet Singh, alias Mannu and Jagroop alias Roopa were killed in the exchange of fire. He also said one AK-47 rifle, one pistol and a bag were recovered, further adding that a videography of the site will also be done.

During the briefing, the ADGP said, "Gangsters Manpreet Singh, alias Mannu & Jagroop, alias Roopa, accused in the Moosewala murder case in Mansa, killed in the exchange of fire today. Police asked them to surrender, but they didn't and continued to fire at police."

"We got info about their movement. From early morning today, we were keeping an eye on them. The encounter started in the morning and ran for around 4-4.5 hours. Punjab Police showed great patience. Two have been killed and an AK-47 and a pistol have been recovered. We will have to see if it is the same weapon used in the killing of Sidhu Moosewala. We will follow all procedures, proper videography will be done," he added.

Sidhu Moosewala Encounter

An encounter between the Punjab police and accused persons in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case broke out near the Attari border in Amritsar. Republic TV learnt that two suspected killers were neutralised by the Punjab Police in the encounter. As the gunfight continues between the two sides near the Attari border in Amritsar, three cops and a video journalist have also been injured. The injured cops are Head Constable Surinder Pal, Assistant of Sub-Inspector Baljinder Singh, and Assistant of Sub-Inspector Suhdev Singh.

On Twitter, the Punjab Police confirmed that the operation has been concluded successfully as both Manpreet Mannu and Jagroop Roopa, who killed Sidhu Moosewala were neutralised in a heavy exchange of fire.

Image: ANI