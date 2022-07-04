Sidhu Moosewala Killers Seen Celebrating With Guns In Car After Murder In Shocking Video

In a shocking video accessed by Republic Media Network in connection with the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, his alleged killers were seen celebrating by flashing their guns in front of the camera and playing loud music while fleeing from the spot where they brutally shot the popular Punjabi singer dead. This video was obtained by the Delhi Police from alleged shooter Ankit Sirsa, an 18-year-old who was arrested last night from a bus terminal in Delhi.

In the video, some of the suspected shooters have been identified. The driver in a yellow t-shirt has been identified as Sachin Bhiwani, the other two have been identified as Ankit Sirsa and Priyavrat alias Fauji. All the three identified shooters have been arrested by Delhi Police in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. The alleged assailants belong to Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Shooters arrested in Sidhu Moosewala murder case

On Monday, the Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested two most-wanted shooters in connection with the murder of Sidhu Moosewala. One of the accused, Sachin Bhiwani, belongs to the Lawrence Bishnoi - Goldy Brar gang, while another sharpshooter was identified as Ankit Sirsa, who is 18 years old, police said. He was also found involved in two other heinous cases of attempts to murder in Rajasthan.

Sirsa is the third shooter arrested by the police in connection with Moosewala's murder. His accomplice, Sachin Chaudhary alias Sachin Bhiwani was responsible for harboring four of the shooters, officials said. The team of Special Cell recovered three uniforms of Punjab Police, a dongle, sim card, two mobiles, one pistol of 9 MM bore with 10 live cartridges, and a pistol of .30 MM bore with 9 live cartridges from their possession.

Earlier, the Special Cell had arrested three people, including two main shooters and a facilitator involved in Moosewala's killing. The two accused shooters - Priyavrat alias Fauji is a resident of Sonipatin Haryana, while Kashish alias Kuldeep were arrested from Kutch district in Gujarat on June 19. The Delhi police also arrested a gangster named Jagdeep Bhagwanpuria.