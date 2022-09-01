The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday informed that the two accused in the murder of popular Punjabi singer and Congress politician Sidhu Moosewala - Sachin Thapan and Anmol Bishnoi - have been detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya, respectively. Addressing a press conference, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also stated that the Ministry is in contact with the authorities concerned to take further legal action in the case.

"One suspect each in Kenya and Azerbaijan has been taken into custody. We are in contact with our officials in both countries for further steps," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi was quoted by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Republic TV accessed the exclusive photograph of another conspirator, Lipin Mehra, in the Moosewala murder case. Canada-based conspirator Lipin Mehra, who is a close associate of Goldy Brar, hatched the conspiracy to kill the Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala. Goldy Brar reportedly approached Lipin to provide shooters in order to execute the killing of Moosewala.

2 accused arrested: One in Kenya, other in Azerbaijan

Days after of the murder of the singer-cum-politician, the duo, who travelled on fake passports were detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya. According to sources, both the accused, who are relatives of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, fled India before Moosewala was killed on May 29, earlier this year.

An 1850-page chargesheet has been filed in the Moosewala murder case. The chargesheet named 24 people, including 20 who have been arrested and four who are said to be in other countries. Goldy Brar has been named as the 'mastermind of the murder' that was executed on May 29.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident happened days after the singer's security cover along with 424 others was withdrawn by the AAP-led Punjab government. Soon after the incident, Canada-based Goldy Brar, a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, accepted the responsibility for the attack in a Facebook post.

'Deliver justice in 7 days': Moosewala's father gives ultimatum to Punjab govt

In order to accelerate the investigation of Sidhu Moosewala, his father Balkour Singh issued an ultimatum to the state government on August 21 to solve the case within seven days. He also stated if the government failed to provide justice he will hit the roads and protest.

Singh also made an appeal to the people and the late singer's fans to hold a candle march to demand speedy justice for his son.