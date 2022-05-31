Sidhu Moosewala Murder: 2-minute CCTV Footage Of Attack On Punjabi Singer Accessed

A two-minute CCTV footage from the scene of Sidhu Moosewala's murder has been accessed by Republic Media Network. The clip shows the moment of the attack on the Punjabi singer and politician by assailants near Jawaharke village in Mansa district.

CCTV footage shows Moosewala'a vehicle being followed just before he was shot dead. The tape shows singer's Mahindra Thar being tailed by two cars- a Bolero and a grey Scorpio. Shortly after the Thar takes turn, unabating firing is heard in the background. After the firing ended, the villagers rushed to the spot and found Moosewala and two others in serious condition.

The singer was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Punjab Police has termed the assassination a case of inter-gang feud and named the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a suspect in the killing.

Bishnoi is currently lodged in Tihar jail. Delhi Police special cell, which has taken custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in a previous case, will interrogate him in connection with the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, sources said. His associates Kala Jathedi and Kala Rana will also be questioned. They were quizzed on Monday.

Meanwhile, the first arrest has been made in the singer's murder case. A person, identified as Manpreet Singh, has been arrested from Uttarakhand. He was reportedly directly linked to the case. He has been sent to five-day police remand.

Sidhu Moosewala cremated amid sea of supporters

A sea of fans and supporters bid a tearful farewell to Sidhu Moosewala, who was cremated at his native village in Mansa on Tuesday afternoon. Moosewala's family, including his parents, were inconsolable as he was taken for cremation on his favourite tractor 'HMT 5911'. 'Moosewala Zindabad' slogans reverberated across the route.