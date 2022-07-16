Sidhu Moosewala Murder: '3 Shooters, 1 Logistics Provider Nabbed,' Says Delhi Special CP

Delhi Special Police Commissioner HGS Dhaliwal stated three main shooters, one logistics provider and one who recced the area have been nabbed in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. He further informed that the police is in search of the three shooters, who are absconding. One person who provided logistics is also at large. It’s pertinent to mention that earlier in July, the special cell of the Delhi police arrested Ankit Sirsa and Sachin Bhiwani in the case. Sirsa was one of the main shooters and Bhiwani was responsible for harbouring four of the shooters. Notably, the DGP of Punjab Gaurav Yadav visited the parents of Moosewala on July 14 and assured a speedy probe into the matter.

HGS Dhaliwal, Special CP Delhi talking to ANI said, “We have nabbed three out of six shooters. The investigation is on to catch the other three. Sachin Bhiwani, one of the main logistics providers has been arrested. The other logistics person, Kapil Pandit is still absconding. One of the other involved, Keshav, who recced the area as he was more familiar with the locality has also been arrested.”

5 arrested for making fake passports for the conspirators of the killing

The Delhi police on July 13 arrested five people, including a woman who arranged for a fake passport for Sachin Thapan, nephew of Lawrence Bishnoi, who was allegedly involved in the conspiracy for killing Moosewala. He later fled the country.

They hired the shooters, provided them with equipment and later fled the country using fake passports, police said.

Key conspirators of the murder still at large

The Delhi police on July 9 said that one of the masterminds of the Sidhu Moosewala murder fled the country a month before the incident. A red corner notice was issued against Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, who claimed responsibility for the murder. According to the police, Sachin Bishnoi was also one of the key conspirators and it was Brar and Bishnoi, who charted out the entire operation of killing the Punjabi rap star, Moosewala.

Moosewala, the Punjab singer-politician who had joined the Congress months before this year's Assembly elections in Punjab, was shot dead on May 29 in Mansa.

Image: Facebook/@SidhuMoosewala, ANI