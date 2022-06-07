Sidhu Moosewala Murder: 4 Shooters Identified; Man Who Posed As Fan Sent To 7-day Remand

Punjab Police have arrested at least eight persons for providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead on May 29. Sandeep Singh alias Kekda, who disguised as a fan, clicked selfies with Sidhu Moosewala and shared information with shooters has been sent to 7-day police remand. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also identified four shooters.

Those arrested have been identified as Sandeep Singh alias Kekda of Sirsa, Haryana; Manpreet Singh alias Manna of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda; Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipai, Faridkot; Saraj Mintu of village Dode Kalsia, Amritsar; Prabhdeep Sidhu alias Pabbi of Takhat-Mall, Haryana; Monu Dagar of village Rewli in Sonipat, Haryana; Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb - both residents of Fatehabad, Haryana. The Police have also identified four shooters involved in the crime.

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Kekda sent to 7-day police remand

Kekda has been sent to seven days of police custody. Additional Director General of Police (Anti-Gangster Task Force) Parmod Ban said that Kekda, on the directives of Goldy Brar and Sachin Thapan, kept track of Moosewala's movements by posing as his fan. He also clicked selfies with the singer minutes prior to his murder.

"Kekda has shared all the inputs like the singer was not accompanied by his security personnel, number of occupants, vehicle details and he is travelling in non-bullet-proof vehicle Mahindra Thar, with the shooters and handlers operating from abroad," ADGP Parmod Ban said.

According to police, Manpreet Mann had provided a Toyota Corolla car to Manpreet Bahu, who then delivered the vehicle to two persons- suspected to be shooters on orders of Mintu, a close aide of Goldy Brar and Thapan.

Prabhdeep Sidhu provided shelter to two associates of Goldy Brar and conducted a recce of Moosewala's residence and surrounding area with them. Monu Dagar provided two shooters and helped them assemble a team of shooters to carry out the murder. The two other accused, Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb, handed over the Balero to the shooters and provided them hideout.

Meanwhile, the ADGP said that the SIT has been working strategically and efforts are being made to nab the identified shooters and other accused persons involved in the crime.