Sidhu Moosewala Murder: AK-47, 9mm Pistols Used In Assassination, Forensic Report Reveals

AK 47, .30 Bore pistols, and 9mm Pistols were used by shooters to assassinate singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, forensic reports found on Wednesday. Even though the Punjab and Delhi Police failed to recover the weapons almost 45 days after the murder, the forensic examination of cartridges has revealed that an AK-47 rifle and other pistols were used in the killing. Most of the bullets were fired by 9mm pistols.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by armed assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. His Mahindra Thar vehicle was intercepted from the front by two cars - a white Bolero and a grey Scorpio - after which heavy firing ensued. While Moosewala died in the firing, three others travelling with him sustained bullet injuries.

Sidhu Moosewala murder case update

On July 11, the Delhi police said two more people, including the one who shot Moosewala from a close range, have been arrested by the Special Cell. With the arrest of the duo, the city police have so far arrested five people in connection with the murder case.

The Delhi Police arrested Ankit Sirsa (19) and Sachin Bhiwani (25) on Sunday night. The two wanted criminals belong to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang. Last month, the Special Cell arrested three people, including two shooters, in connection with Moosewala's killing.

The accused were identified as Priyavrat alias Fauji (26), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana; Kashish (24), also from the state's Jhajjar district; and Keshav Kumar (29), a resident of Bhatinda in Punjab.

On June 8, the Delhi police had said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the main conspirator behind the killing of Sidhu Moosewala, however, it did not divulge details about the motive behind the killing. Bishnoi had shared with the investigators that his gang members including Canada-based Goldy Brar had conspired to kill Moosewala.

(With inputs from agency)