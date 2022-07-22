Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Amritsar DSP Reaches Attari Encounter Site; Says 'probe Underway'

Days after an encounter broke out between the shooters of Sidhu Moosewala and the Police in the Cheecha Bhakna village of Amritsar district, top officials visited the site on Friday. The Deputy Superintendent of Police of Amritsar reviewed the site after the forensic team collected the samples from the building, which was the hideout of the two shooters - Jagroop Singh Rupa and Manpreet Singh, alias Manu Kusa - eliminated in the encounter. One AK-47 and one pistol along with a bag, purportedly filled with ammunition, were recovered from them.

Roopa and Mannu were allegedly in the Toyota Corolla car that obstructed Moosewala. As per sources, while Roopa was driving the vehicle, Mannu fired first on the victim using an AK series rifle, sources revealed, adding that aforesaid sharpshooters were also in touch with Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Ridha.

In the operation, three policemen - Head Constable Surinder Pal, Assistant of Sub-Inspector Baljinder Singh and Assistant of Sub-Inspector Suhdev Singh - and a video journalist, Sikander Mattu, were also injured.

'Further investigation in the matter underway'

"Further investigation into the matter is underway," says Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, DSP, Amritsar, adding that the SIT visited the spot earlier in the day. On June 1, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra reconstituted the SIT under the supervision of ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force head Pramod Ban.

An official statement released back then read, "In its fresh orders, the DGP stated that the SIT shall conduct the investigation on a day-to-day basis, arrest the perpetrators of this heinous crime, and on completion of the investigation, a police report under section 173 CrPCN shall be submitted in the court of competent jurisdiction".