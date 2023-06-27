Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Another Aide Of Lawrence Bishnoi Nabbed

Mansa police have arrested another gangster involved in the killing of the Punjabi singer-cum-politician Sidhu Moosewala. The accused has been identified as Joginder Singh alias Joga, a native of Haryana's Bhiwani district who is also a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. During the investigation, the police revealed that Joga Singh provided shelter to one group of shooters who gunned down the Punjabi singer in the broad daylight of May 29.

SSP Mansa Nanak Singh said, "Joga's role cropped up in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case and he has sent been sent to two-day police custody by the Court. Now, we will further investigate the case and verify the role of other persons in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case".

The police further informed that Joga provided shelter to four shooters in Haryana who have been identified as-- Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish, Ankit Sersa, and Deepak Mundi. All four shooters stayed in Hisar for a couple of days and were subsequently arrested in a joint operation by the Punjab police and Delhi police’s special cell. The Police further disclosed that Joga was also in close contact with Deepak Tinu and helped him escape from police custody.

Directly linked with the mastermind of Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Involved in several cases and wanted by Punjab and Haryana police, Joga also a history-sheeter was recently released from jail. In the past, he has been put behind bars multiple times in connection with more than 15 criminal cases including robbery, dacoities, attempts to murder, and extortion. Joga was also directly linked with gangster Goldy Brar, who was the mastermind of Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case.

Joga was in the Haryana jail and his name was cropped up during the investigation of the Moose Wala murder case. Following the line of investigation, Mansa police have brought him on production warrant from Haryana and have further taken two-day police custody after producing him before the Mansa court.

Punjabi rapper Shubdeep Singh Sidhu known professionally as Sidhu Moose Wala was traveling in his own Mahindra Thar vehicle on May 29, with two other people -- his friend, and cousin. His vehicle was intercepted from the front by two cars - a white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio - and heavy firing took place soon after. In the firing, all three people sustained bullet injuries. On being taken to the hospital, Moosewala has declared brought dead. Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar conspired in the killing of Moose Wala. So far police have arrested about 35 members of the Bishnoi gang involved in the murder case.

