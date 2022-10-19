Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: Fugitive Criminal Deepak Tinu Arrested From Rajasthan's Ajmer

In another development in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, on October 19, the Special cell of police arrested fugitive criminal Deepak Tinu from Rajasthan’s Ajmer. Tinu, one of the accused in singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder, escaped from the custody of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) unit of the Mansa police on October 1 night.

Sidhu Moose Wala murder case | Fugitive criminal Sandeep alias Tinu Haryana arrested from Ajmer, Rajasthan, by Special Cell. He had escaped from the custody of Punjab Police earlier. pic.twitter.com/Z7Tu4fVbOa — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

Notably, Deepak Tinu is an aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and is one of the main accused in the killing of the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Tinu managed to escaped from CIA's custody while he was being brought from Kapurthala Jail to Mansa on remand in a private vehicle.

Earlier, Punjab police arrested a woman accomplice of Deepak Tinu. The Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav has said that the woman was arrested at Mumbai Airport as she was on her way to the Maldives.

Earlier, an FIR was registered over the escape of Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused and the suspension of the incharge CIA official. The Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav in a tweet said that FIR has been registered over the escape of Deepak Tinu. The Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav tweeted, "FIR registered against errant police official on the escape of Deepak Tinu from custody in Mansa. In charge CIA apprehended and suspended. Being dismissed from service under Article 311. No laxity will be tolerated. Police teams have fanned out and an operation for re-arresting accused launched."

FIR regd. against errant police official on escape of Deepak Tinu from custody in Mansa



Incharge CIA apprehended & suspended. Being dismissed from service under Article 311. No laxity will be tolerated



Police teams have fanned out & operation for re-arresting accused launched — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) October 2, 2022

Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case

On May 29, a popular singer and Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh, a.k.a Sidhu Moosewala was shot down at a village in Mansa. The firing took place continuously for around 10 minutes with unknown gunmen firing around 30 shots of bullets. He died within 15 minutes of the attack, while two others who were travelling with him were referred to Patiala for further treatment.

The AAP government came under fire for the singer's murder as the state government reduced his security just a day earlier along with 423 other VIPs. Punjab DGP VK Bhawra addressed a press conference and clarified that two police personnel from Commando Battalion were deployed with the singer but he didn't take them along while leaving the house. The assailants were booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341, and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

In August, an 1850-page chargesheet had been filed in the Moosewala murder case. The chargesheet named 24 persons, including 20 who have been arrested and four who are putting up in other countries. Goldy Brar has been named as the mastermind in the case.

Image: Twitter@ANI/Instagram@Sidhu_Moosewala