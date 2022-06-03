Sidhu Moosewala Murder Case: Punjab BJP Leader Files Plea In SC Demanding CBI Probe

Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jagjit Singh, citing 'national and international Involvement' in the Sidhu Moosewala murder, has filed a plea in the Supreme Court demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation probe. The plea argued that the state has 'miserably failed' in averting the crime. Moreover, it goes on to say, the gangwars have created a 'storm of fear and terror in Punjab'.

“The way the cold-blooded killing was done in broad daylight is indicative of the fact that the state machinery in the state of Punjab has miserably failed in its duty not only to prevent the crime but also to effectively curb the menace of gang wars. That there is a storm of fear and terror in the state of Punjab which warrants interference by this Hon’ble Court as fundamental rights of entire population of Punjab have been jeopardized at large,” the PIL filed through advocate Namit Saxena said.

Need for CBI probe in Sidhu Moosewala murder

The plea alleged that the state administration inaptly and without any rationale scaled down the security cover to Sidhu Moosewala inspite of being aware of the death threats he was receiving from international crime syndicates. It added that the information about the security reduction was made public. It was a grave lapse on the part of the government to announce the names of the VIPs, whose security was downgraded, the petition said.

It further claimed Moosewala was getting death threats and intimidatory calls from the last two years. Then setting the premise for the transfer of the case to CBI, the petition says the killing of Sidhu Moosewala has led to a 'speculative discourse' in the media which might mislead the investigation. Thus in order to provide justice to the father of the deceased and instill faith in the public, the court should transfer the probe with regards to the current FIR to the Central Bureau of investigation (CBI).

“The accused persons have fled to various states of the country and it would be in the interest of justice if the present FIR is transferred to a central agency,” it said.

Amit Shah to attend party meet in Chandigarh to discuss law and order situation

Meanwhile on June 4, Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a meeting with the state unit of the party in Chandigarh. The law and order situation of the state is likely to be discussed among the party leaders. The meeting is scheduled to be held at the party office.

The Congress party under the leadership of Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on June 1 met the Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Apprising him of the law and order situation in the state, they demanded an NIA probe into SIdhu Moosewala murder case.

Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Jawaharke village. AAP came under fire for his murder as the state government reduced his security just a day before along with 423 other VIPs. Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra clarified that two police personnel from Commando Battalion were deployed with the singer but he didn't take them along while leaving the house. The assailants were booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341 and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. On June 1, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra reconstituted the SIT under the supervision of ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force head Pramod Ban.