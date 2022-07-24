Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Haryana Police Arrest 4 Shooters Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi

In a major crackdown on gangsters, Haryana Police on Sunday arrested four shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Ambala. The shooters were linked to Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, who are accused in Punjab singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala's death.

Those arrested were reportedly getting directions from Bishnoi and Brar to carry out extortion and other crimes in Punjab and Haryana. Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from them.

So far, no links have been found connecting them to Moosewala's murder. An investigation has been launched.

Another close aide of Bishnoi has been arrested in Sonipat by Haryana Special Task Force (STF). The accused was identified as Parveen. He was carrying a Rs 5,000 reward. Two pistols, along with one live round of AK 47, were recovered from his possession.

Sidhu Moosewala murder case

Moosewala, the singer-politician who had joined the Congress months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab's Mansa district.

After the killing of Moosewala on May 29, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brabr, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the murder.

Three shooters have been arrested in the case while two shooters have been killed in an encounter with police on Wednesday. The sixth shooter allegedly involved in the Punjabi singer's murder is still absconding. Recently, Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav said that all efforts are being made to extradite Brar.

After Moosewala's murder, police had identified six shooters who were a part of the two modules. Delhi Police's special cell then nabbed three of them - Kashish, Priyavrat Fauji and Ankit Sirsa. These three, along with Mundi, were a part of the first module formed to kill Moosewala.

On Wednesday, the Punjab Police shot dead two gangsters of the second module - Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa in a five-hour-long encounter in Amritsar.