Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Latest CCTV Footage Accessed Shows How His Killers Switched Cars

In another major update in connection with Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala's murder, Republic Media Network has accessed exclusive visuals of the Alto car in which the assailants had fled after murdering Moosewala. In the CCTV footage which has just emerged, there are two cars visible. One car is an SUV which is likely the Mahindra Bolero which did the hit job, and right behind the SUV, there was the Alto car, which was hijacked by the attackers and used by them to escape after the incident. By observing the visuals, it could be said that the cars were most likely switched after the homicide.

It is important to note that on May 30, Republic TV accessed exclusive pictures of the Alto car. Moments after attacking Moosewala, the attackers are said to have snatched the Alto car at gunpoint and used it to flee the crime scene. The white Alto car with the number plate HR 59 7648 was later found abandoned in Punjab's Moga district. The car was pushed by the attackers from the roadside to a field which is downward in order to hide it from passersby.

The car was recovered from the adjoining point of the National Highway, and the police are now connecting their investigation to the next district Bhatinda. The attackers later removed the high-security number plate from the car to avoid arrest. However, the owner of the car shared the number of his car with the police officials and due to high surveillance police were able to track it.

Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Jawaharke village. AAP came under fire for his murder as the state government reduced his security just a day before along with 423 other VIPs. Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra clarified that two police personnel from Commando Battalion were deployed with the singer but he didn't take them along while leaving the house. The assailants were booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341 and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. On June 1, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra reconstituted the SIT under the supervision of ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force head Pramod Ban.