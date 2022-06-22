Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Lawrence Bishnoi's Lawyer Says Police Broke Law As Remand Extended

On June 22, Punjab Police got custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for another 5 days in singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala's murder case. On June 14, Patiala House Court of Delhi allowed Punjab police to arrest him in relation with the murder.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's lawyer voiced displeasure over Bishnoi's appearance in magistrate's residence late on the night of June 21, and extension of his remand.

Advocate Vishal Chopra on Wednesday said there are established rules and guidelines regarding the appearance of the accused before the court, but Punjab Police are plainly breaking the law by bringing Bishnoi at the magistrate's residence without his representative.

"We have decided to move Supreme Court against Punjab Police's behaviour where it has produced Lawrence Bishnoi one day before without our knowledge and took further remand of him," he said.

Lawrence's remand was set to end on June 22 but the Punjab Police produced him before the magistrate at night, by citing security reasons and took extended his remand until June 27, added Advocate Vishal Chopra.

"There is a violation of our rights, that is why we are now preparing to go directly to the Supreme Court," he added.

Lawrence Bishnoi discloses two gangs came together to kill Sidhu Moosewala

As per sources, Lawrence Bishnoi has disclosed that two gangs conspired to kill Moosewala. Priyawat and Rupa's gang came to Mansa on May 25 and stayed at different places in Mansa until May 29, waiting for the right time to kill Moosewala, Bishnoi has confessed.

Moreover, he disclosed that all shooters were unknown to each other as they were working on the directions of Goldy Brar. Canada-based Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder on social media.

Sidhu Moosewala murder

On May 29, Sidhu Moosewala was travelling in his own car, with two other people - his friend and cousin - when multiple cars surrounded him and opened fire on his vehicle. In all, around 30 rounds were fired by the assailants at Moosewala’s car.

The singer had 19 “firearm wounds” on his body, caused by bullets and pellets, and died within 15 minutes of the attack while the other two were referred to Patiala for further treatment. So far, the police have arrested 10 people for involvement in the murder.

(With inputs from ANI)