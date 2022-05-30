Sidhu Moosewala Murder Planned In Tihar Jail? Inmate's Grilling Results In 8 Names

The killing of youth singer Sidhu Moosewala has turned murkier with details coming out that the entire conspiracy may have hatched in Delhi's Tihar Jail. The Delhi Police has arrested a person called Shahrukh on charges of using a messaging app to communicate from jail with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi group which had taken the responsibility for the whole incident that unfolded in Punjab's Mansa.

During interrogation, Shahrukh revealed that he was given the task to eliminate Siddhu Moosewala by Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi. To eliminate the singer, he was provided with a UZI weapon though he had asked for AK-47 and Beer Spray. During the recce of the plan, as per Shahrukh, he along with Bhola (resident of Cantt Hissar) and Sonu Kajal (resident of Narnaund Haryana) went to Moosewala's village but after seeing 4 PSOs with AK-47s with Sidhu Moosewala, they did not execute the plan.

8 names have emerged from the interrogation

Post Shahrukh's interrogation, a Special search was conducted in the Tihar jail. "The cells of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra were searched to recover mobile phone by a team of the Special Cell of Delhi Police under my supervision...But so far, there has been no recovery of phones in connection of Sidhu Moosewala's murder," said Tihar Jail Director General, Sandeep Goel.

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

On May 29, Sidhu Moosewala was travelling in his own car, with two other people -- his friend, and cousin -- when a car came from behind, and two from in front, firing. In the firing, all three people in Moosewala's car sustained bullet injuries. On being taken to the hospital, he was declared brought dead while the other two were referred to Patiala for further treatment.

Soon after the incident, the Punjab Police registered an FIR against unknown persons. The FIR has been registered under sections 302 (murder), 307 (Attempt to commit murder), and 341(wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 (conscious possession of arms) and 27 (illegal usage of arms) of the Arms Act at City-1 at Mansa Police Station.

During the course of the investigation, the police recovered the Alto car that was hijacked by the attackers and used by them to escape after the incident. The white Alto car with the number plate HR 59 7648 was found abandoned in Punjab's Moga district.