Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Police Seek Red Corner Notice Against Goldy Brar; 1 More Arrested

In a major development in the Sidhu Mossewala murder case, Punjab Police has sought the issuance of a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Goldi Brar, a Canada-based gangster, who claimed responsibility for the Punjabi singer's murder.

Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, a native of Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib who went to Canada on a student visa in 2017, is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police said.

Punjab Police had sent the proposal to the Crime Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to issue RCN against Brar on May 19, ten days before Moosewala's murder. The proposal was sent on basis of two cases including FIR number 409 (November 12, 2020) under sections 307, 427, 148, 149, 120-B of IPC and sections 25, 27, 54, 59 of Arms Act, and FIR number 44 (February 18, 2021) under IPC sections 302, 120-B and 34 and sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act.

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa district on May 29. After the Congress leader's killing, police had termed the incident as a case of an inter-gang rivalry. The Bishnoi gang was said to be behind the murder.

Sidhu Moosewala Murder: 1 accused arrested in Pune

Pune Rural crime branch has arrested absconding accused Saurabh alias Mahakaal from Pune Rural in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

This comes a day after at least eight people were arrested for providing logistical support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters, Punjab Police said on Tuesday. Sandeep Singh alias Kekda, who disguised as a fan, clicked selfies with Moosewala and shared information with shooters was also sent to 7-day police remand.

"Kekda has shared all the inputs like the singer was not accompanied by his security personnel, a number of occupants, vehicle details and he is travelling in non-bullet-proof vehicle Mahindra Thar, with the shooters and handlers operating from abroad," said ADGP Parmod Ban.