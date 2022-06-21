Sidhu Moosewala Murder Probe: Delhi Court Sends Accused Persons To 14-day Police Custody

In connection with the murder of singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa on May 29, the Delhi court remanded the three accused persons, including two shooters to 14 days of police custody. These individuals are said to be members of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang.

Priyavrat alias Fauji, Kashish alias Kuldeep, and Keshav Kumar were sent to the special cell of the Delhi police by Vacation Judge Sanjay Khanagwal of Patiala House Court until July 4.

The main shooter Priyavrat fauji, the module head who was in the Bolero car during the crime, shooter Kashish alias Kuldeep, and Keshav, who transported the shooters after the incident and participated in all the recces, along with the four shooters of the Bolero module, were all arrested, according to a press conference held by Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police also recovered eight high-explosive grenades, grenade launchers, 20 rounds of assault rifles, 36 rounds of pistols and parts of assault rifles. The miscreants had kept grenades in case if guns did not suffice, it added.

Prior to this, Priyavrat was involved in two murder cases, according to Delhi Police. In 2015, he was detained in connection with a murder case, and he was also wanted for a murder that occurred in 2021.

Kashish, the second accused, is also a shooter who has been wanted since 2021 in a murder case in Jhajjar, Haryana.

Finally, Keshav Kumar is a shooter's accomplice who provided logistical support and chauffeured them in a Maruti Suzuki Alto following the shooting.

Suspect Santosh Jadhav tells Pune cops he was in Gujarat on day of killing

Santosh Jadhav, a suspect in Moosewala's murder, told the police that he was in Gujarat and in Punjab on May 29 when the singer was killed, a senior official said on June 18.

Jadhav and Navnath Suryawanshi, alleged members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were arrested from Gujarat on June 12 and later brought to Pune. Abhinav Deshmukh, Pune Rural SP, said that Jadhav's "version" of being in Gujarat and not in Punjab is being verified.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been identified as the main conspirator in the Punjab singer's murder. He is currently under the custody of the Punjab Police. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, a member of the Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for the murder.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Facebook/Sidhu Moosewala, ANI