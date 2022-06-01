Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Punjab DGP Reconstitutes 6-member SIT, New Chairman Appointed

In the key development in the Sidhu Moosewala murder probe, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra on Wednesday strengthened the Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Pramod Ban.

The 6-member SIT will have a new Chairman IGP PAP Jaskaran Singh and two new members including AIG AGTF Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and SSP Mansa Gaurav Toora. Meanwhile, the remaining three other members, SP Investigation Mansa Dharamveer Singh, DSP Investigation Bathinda Vishawajeet Singh, and Incharge CIA Mansa Prithipal Singh will continue to be a part of the probe.

As per an official statement, "In its fresh orders, the DGP stated that the SIT shall conduct the investigation on a day-to-day basis, arrest the perpetrators of this heinous crime, and on completion of the investigation, a police report under section 173 CrPCN shall be submitted in the court of competent jurisdiction. The SIT can co-opt any other police officer and take the assistance of any expert/officer, with approval of the DGP."

Sidhu Moosewala murder

In a shocking development on May 29, singer-cum-Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Jawahar Ke village. He was transported to the hospital with several bullet injuries but was declared dead on arrival. The tragic incident occurred a day after the Punjab government removed protection for him and over 420 other persons in what they called a 'crackdown against VIP culture'. Moreover, the sensitive security list was also made public.

The initial post-mortem report has revealed that the youth icon was hit by nearly 25 bullets from very close range, causing his on-spot death. The presence of gunpowder was also indicated on the singer's body. As per sources, the assailants fired upon him from very close range and the weapon was brought close to his body.

An FIR under sections 302, 307, 341, 148, 149, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 25,27/54/59 of the Arms Act has been registered at Police Station City-1 Mansa. The role of gangsters such as Canada-based Goldy Brar and his associate Lawrence Bishnoi is under the scanner.