Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Punjab Police Raids Suspected Shooter's Residence In Tarn Taran

In a massive development in the slain singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala murder probe, the Punjab Police raided the residence of the suspected shooter on Monday. The suspected shooter has been identified as Jagroop Singh Roopa who hails from the Jaura village district of Tarn Taran. However, he was not present at his house.

As per the sources, Republic TV has learned that Roopa is a history-sheeter accused in NDPS and Arms Act cases and is suspected to be a close aid of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. He was disowned by his family due to his drug addiction and alleged involvement in criminal cases. The Mansa and Tarn Taran police officials conducted a raid at his home where the family of the suspected shooter claimed that they don't have any connection with their son since 2017.

#LIVE: Raid at home of a suspected shooter in Sidhu Moosewala murder case at Tarn Taran; Tune in here - https://t.co/hBNv8QrX25 pic.twitter.com/RNG28ZRiC6 — Republic (@republic) June 6, 2022

Punjab Police arrests accused who gave car to shooters

Earlier in the day, the Punjab Police arrested the person who had allegedly provided vehicles to the late singer's shooters. As per sources, the Mansa police are inquiring about more details from the arrested accused and are expected to make big revelations soon.

The police have also nabbed the man who took selfies with Sidhu Moosewala when he was leaving his house, on the day of his murder. The police suspect that proper reiki was done prior to the Congress leader's gruesome death. As per sources, the boy had informed his killers about Moosewala's whereabouts and had called the shooters. He was also responsible for telling the killers told that Moosewala left the house without a gun, the police suspect.

Sidhu Moosewala shot dead

At 5.30 p.m. on May 29, in Mansa's Jawaharke village, Sidhu Moosewala was travelling in his own Mahindra Thar vehicle, with two other people - his friend, and cousin. His vehicle was intercepted from the front by two cars - a white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio - and heavy firing took place soon after. In the firing, all three people sustained bullet injuries. On being taken to the hospital, Moosewala was declared brought dead.

Several hours after the Punjabi singer's murder, Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh, aka Goldy Brar, claimed responsibility for the killing by issuing a statement on social media. Brar confessed that he, Sachin Bishnoi, and the Lawrence Bishnoi group, were responsible for the killing.

On May 31, the police made the first arrest in the case by nabbing Manpreet Singh who reportedly provided logistic support to the assailants. On June 1, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra reconstituted the SIT under the supervision of ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force head Pramod Ban. The investigation is currently underway.

