Sidhu Moosewala Post-mortem Report Accessed: Shot With 25 Bullets; Gunpowder Found On Body

Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala was hit by nearly 25 bullets from very close range, causing his on-spot death, said sources on Wednesday, citing an initial post-mortem report. The presence of gunpowder was also indicated on the singer's body. As per sources, the assailants fired upon him from very close range and the weapon was brought close to his body.

Moosewala reportedly died before he was taken to the hospital. Sources say that the incident took place at 5.25 pm, while the police got information at 5.50 pm.

The Congress leader was shot dead near Jawaharke village in Mansa district on May 29, Sunday. The tragic incident occurred a day after the Punjab government scaled down his security cover and that of 420 others in what they called a 'crackdown against VIP culture.'

A CCTV footage of the incident showed Moosewala'a vehicle being followed by two cars - a Bolero and a grey Scorpio shortly before unabating firing is heard in the background.

The Punjab police have formed an SIT comprising SP investigation Mansa Dharamveer Singh, DSP Investigation Bathinda Vishawajeet Singh, and Incharge CIA Mansa Prithipal Singh to probe the murder of the 28-year-old singer.

While the investigation is ongoing, Canada-based mobster Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for the murder. Brar is a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is also a suspect in the murder case.

Sidhu Moosewala murder: One arrested from Uttarakhand

On Tuesday, the Punjab police arrested the first accused in connection with the case. Manpreet Singh was arrested a day after he was detained for interrogation from Uttarakhand on Monday evening. After being produced before a Mansa Court, Singh was sent to 5-day police remand. On Monday, the Punjab Police picked up five people from Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area in connection with the case. Interrogation of the persons revealed that 'Signal App' was used to deliver the message to carry out the fatal attack on Moosewala.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann assured that the culprits will be brought to justice and appealed for peace in the state.

On Tuesday, Sidhu Moosewala was cremated amid the presence of a large crowd of supporters at his ancestral Moosewala village in Mansa district.