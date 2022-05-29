Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead In Punjab's Mansa, Day After Punjab Govt Withdrew Security

In a fatal attack, popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa on Sunday. As per sources, unknown miscreants opened fire at Sidhu Moosewala and two others in Jawaharke village, during which the singer sustained critical bullet injuries. Following the attack, Moosewala and others were rushed to a hospital in Mansa in critical condition. The Congress leader is said to have lost his life during the treatment.

The incident comes just a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government withdrew the security cover of the singer. On May 28, Saturday the Punjab Police withdrew the security of 424 people, including Sidhu Moosewala.

Moosewala, who fought on a Congress ticket from Mansa assembly seat, was defeated by AAP's Dr Vijay Singla with a margin of 63,323 votes in the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls.