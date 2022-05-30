Sidhu Moosewala's Autopsy Reveals 2 Dozen Bullet Holes, 4 Types Of Ammo Used: Sources

In a key development, the autopsy of murdered Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala concluded on Monday. Top sources have informed Republic Media Network that at least two dozen entry and exit bullet wounds were found on Moosewala's body and it is also believed that excessive bleeding could have resulted in the singer's death.

According to the details accessed by Republic TV, there were injuries to the internal organs of the singer while one bullet has also been found in his skull. In addition, sources have also revealed that Moosewala was fired with four types of weapons - 0.30 bore, 9mm, 7.62mm, and 0.45 bore. The doctors who conducted the autopsy have now sent viscera samples for further examination.

Sidhu Moosewala's funeral likely on Tuesday

Sidhu Moosewala is likely to be cremated on Tuesday. The civil surgeon at the Mansa civil hospital had constituted a team of doctors for the post-mortem of murdered Punjabi singer. As per sources, three doctors and two forensic experts had been included in the panel of doctors constituted for the post-mortem.

The Punjab Police has detained five people from Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area in connection with Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala's murder. The detention comes after the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) and the Punjab STF carried out a joint operation in connection with Moosewala's murder in Punjab's Mansa. Notably, the five people were detained after two persons were also detained from Punjab's Moga.

Five arrests made in Sidhu Moosewala murder case

Sources have also informed Republic Media Network that the five persons were detained from two vehicles in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Moreover, it is believed that there is a possibility of the presence of notorious gangsters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the cars that tailed Moosewala's vehicle before shots were fired.

One of those who has been detained in Dehradun is being interrogated and so far, it has been revealed that he was a helper of Moosewala's assailants. Furthermore, it is also being stated that Signal App was used to deliver the message to carry out the attack on Moosewala.

A police official familiar with the developments in the Punjabi singer's murder case has informed Republic TV that the five persons were picked up from the Shimla bypass area. Following that, they were later taken to Punjab for interrogation, he added. The persons were picked up over suspicion of having links with the case, the official said.

Moreover, the police officer also said that the detained persons were returning from Hemkund Sahib, a Himalayan Sikh shrine located in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. After this, the Punjab Police will ascertain the role played by the detained persons in the singer's murder.

Sidhu Moosewala murdered

Sidhu Moosewala was killed in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday. He was transported to the hospital, where he was declared dead. The tragic incident occurred when the Punjab government removed protection for him and over 420 other persons. In a Facebook post, Canada-based mobster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moosewala. Goldy Brar is a close associate of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also suspected of murdering the singer, reported ANI.