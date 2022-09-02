Sidhu Moosewala's Family Leaves Country After His Father Receives Death Threat

Late Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala's father received an email threatening to kill him if he continued to comment against the arrested gangsters in Punjab, Republic Media Network learnt from sources. Following this, the late singer's family left the country. It’s important to note that a fan of Sidhu Moosewala received a death threat directed to Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh, on his Instagram DM on July 21.

Balkaur Singh had commented about the ongoing gang rivalry in the state and cited it as the reason for his son's death. He further said that his son wasn’t involved in any gang rivalry or group.

Rap star and Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh, a.k.a Sidhu Moosewala was killed on May 29, a day after Punjab’s Aam Aadmi Party government withdrew his security including that of 423 other VIPs. Subsequently, the police had stated that two police personnel from the Commando Battalion were on duty with the singer, however, he opted not to take them along and was later attacked when he was travelling in the car.

‘Gangsters running parallel government in Punjab’: Balkaur Singh

“Gangsters are running parallel govt (in Punjab). Young men are dying. Middukhera's revenge was taken, tomorrow someone will do it for Sidhu. But it is our houses being destroyed," ANI quoted the father of the Punjabi singer as saying on July 5.

Balkaur Singh on August 28 said that the gangsters are taking advantage of the laws to become government guests and that the same should be used for the common masses who are working to support their families.

Image: Instagram/@Sidhu_Moosewala