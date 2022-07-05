Sidhu Moosewala's Father: 60-80 People Wanted To Kill My Son; 8 Attempts Made During Polls

Weeks after singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala's gruesome murder, his father Balkaur Singh called out the AAP government and alleged that gangsters are running a parallel government in Punjab. Singh said that Sidhu Moosewala's killing was an act of revenge for Vicky Middukhera's murder and soon, someone will take revenge for Sidhu Moosewala's murder too. He said that people's homes get destroyed in the revenge cycle.

The Delhi Police had earlier stated that the murder may have been committed as retaliation for the death of Vikramjit alias Vicky Middukhera in August last year. According to ANI, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police said that Moosewala and his manager Shaganpreet were both involved in the murder of Vicky. Delhi Police Special Cell recently learnt about the involvement of the nexus of notorious gangsters- Neeraj Bawana and Tillu Tajpuria in the killing of Middukhera.

Balkaur Singh, opening up on Sidhu Moosewala's murder, said, "Gangsters are running parallel govt (in Punjab). Young men are dying. Middukhera's revenge was taken, tomorrow someone will do it for Sidhu. But it is our houses being destroyed."

'Government too left no stone unturned'

Launching a scathing attack on the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government, Singh alleged that the recently appointed AAP government left 'no stone unturned' as they withdrew Sidhu Moosewala's security and also publicised it. He also added that around 60-80 people were behind him and more than eight attempts were made to assassinate the Congress leader during elections. It is important to mention here that Sidhu Moosewala contested the recently concluded Punjab assembly election.

Attacking the law and order situation of Punjab, Balkaur Singh said, "60-80 people were after him to kill him. Efforts were made at least 8 more times during the elections to kill him. Government too left no stone unturned, withdrew his security, publicised it."

Sidhu Moosewala murder

Unidentified gunmen shot and killed Sidhu Moosewala in the village of Jawahar Ke on May 29. As the state government had cut the protection of 423 other VIPs including him just a day before, AAP came under fire for the murder. At a press conference, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra stated that although the singer was deployed with two police officers from the Commando Battalion, he did not take them with him when he left the residence. The attackers were charged under Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act as well as Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307 and 341 of the IPC.

For their part in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, the Mansa court on Tuesday remanded four Lawrence Bishnoi gang members to jail for a further eight days. This includes the alleged shooters, Priyavrat alias Fauji and Kuldeep, as well as Deepak, a close friend of Bishnoi's, and Keshav, a logistics provider. Following a transit remand from Delhi, they were brought before the Mansa court. According to sources, the Punjab Police will question each of the four suspects for the next eight days.