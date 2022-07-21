Sidhu Moosewala's Father Receives Death Threats From Pakistan Number; Approaches Police

Months after Sidhu Moosewala's brutal murder, Republic learnt that his father Balkour Singh received threats on Thursday. Sources told the channel that the threat was sent to Singh via a message from a Pakistani number. The family has approached the police and has complained about the same. An investigation is presently underway.

This comes just a day after Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh - two sharpshooters who killed the singer-cum-Congress leader - were eliminated during an encounter with Punjab Police on Wednesday. Roopa and Mannu were in the Toyota Corolla car that obstructed Moosewala. While Roopa was driving the vehicle, Mannu fired first on the victim using an AK series rifle, sources revealed, adding that aforesaid sharpshooters were also in touch with Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Ridha.

Moosewala was killed on May 29, a day after the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab reduced his security with that of 423 other VIPs. However, the Police, later on, had clarified that two police personnel from Commando Battalion were deployed with the singer but he didn't take them along while leaving the house.

Moosewala's father visits Amritsar to identify gangsters

Earlier in the day, Balkaur Singh along with two others arrived at Amritsar civil hospital to identify two gangsters who had allegedly shot the singer dead. "It was just the beginning", Moosewala's father said, adding, "Killing two men would not bring back his son."

"Sidhu Moosewala’s parents have gone out of village for a few months. Whosoever is coming to meet them is requested not to get disappointed. We will keep you updated through the post," read a post, uploaded on picture-sharing Instagram a day ago. Pertinently, earlier on social media, a request was made by the family to those who want to meet and grieve Moosewala's passing, to give them time to process their loss, and instead of visiting on all days, to visit 'only on Sundays'.