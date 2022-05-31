Sidhu Moosewala's Final Journey Begins, Cremation At Noon In Ancestral Village In Punjab

The family of the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala took his mortal remains home from the Mansa Civil Hospital this morning for the last rites. The family members left with his final remains towards their house after which he will be cremated in his ancestral village at noon.

The ambulance was guarded heavily and fans gathered outside the residence of the late 28-year-old singer. Sidhu Moosewala's supporters and fans also shouted slogans against the AAP-led Punjab govt outside his residence while 'Sidhu Moosewala Zindabad' slogans could also be heard.

As per sources, the final remains of the singer will be at his residence for several hours so that his fans and family members can pay their final respects before the final cremation.

#LIVE | Massive crowd at Sidhu Moosewala's final journey; slogans against AAP-led Punjab govt being raised at his ancestral village.



Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa district on May 29th, a day after his security was withdrawn



Tune in here - https://t.co/05Dlf8n1ty pic.twitter.com/dipkkPbyHK — Republic (@republic) May 31, 2022

Sidhu Moosewala murder

Sidhu Moosewala was killed in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday, a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab government. He was transported to the hospital, where he was declared dead. The tragic incident occurred a day after the Punjab government removed protection for him and over 420 other persons. In a Facebook post, Canada-based mobster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder of Moosewala. Goldy Brar is a close associate of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also suspected of murdering the singer.

Moreover, it is believed that there is a possibility of the presence of notorious gangsters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the cars that tailed Moosewala's vehicle before shots were fired. Five persons were detained from two vehicles in Dehradun, Uttarakhand on Monday.

Several demands, including an inquiry by a sitting High Court judge, NIA and CBI probe in the case among others, were raised by the family to the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. As the demands were accepted, the family agreed to conduct a post-mortem. The autopsy of murdered Punjabi singer was concluded on Monday itself. Top sources informed that at least two dozen entry and exit bullet wounds were found on Moosewala's body and it is also believed that excessive bleeding could have resulted in the singer's death.

Our sources have also revealed that Moosewala was fired with four types of weapons - 0.30 bore, 9mm, 7.62mm, and 0.45 bore. The doctors who conducted the autopsy have now sent viscera samples for further examination.

The investigation is still going on parallelly and the police have claimed that they have identified the suspects. However, no concrete arrests have been made so far. The police have stated that they got several leads and are in touch with the other states' authorities to nab the accused.