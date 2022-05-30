Sidhu Moosewala's Funeral: Singer Likely To Be Cremated On Tuesday, Autopsy Concluded

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala who was brutally murdered in Punjab's Mansa District is likely to be cremated on Tuesday. The funeral may not be held right after the singer's autopsy that has just been completed at the time of publishing, as there is not enough time for it to be held in daylight. The civil surgeon at the Mansa civil hospital had constituted a team of doctors for the post-mortem of murdered Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. As per sources, three doctors and two forensic experts had been included in the panel of doctors constituted for the post-mortem.

Earlier, the Congress party's chief in Punjab had claimed that the family of Sidhu Moosewala was being pressurised to conduct the last-rites quickly, though it is unknown how that allegation reconciles with the timing of the post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police has detained five people from Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area in connection with the singer's murder. The detention of six people comes after the Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) and the Punjab STF carried out a joint operation in connection with Moosewala's murder in Punjab's Mansa. Notably, the five people were detained after two persons were also detained from Punjab's Moga.

Sources have also informed Republic Media Network that the five persons were detained from two vehicles in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Moreover, it is believed that there is a possibility of the presence of infamous gangsters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the cars that tailed Moosewala's vehicle before shots were fired.

One of those who has been detained in Dehradun is being interrogated and so far it has been revealed that he was a helper of Moosewala's assailants. In addition, it is also being stated that Signal App was used to deliver the message to carry out the attack on Moosewala.

A police official familiar with the developments in the Punjabi singer's murder case has informed Republic that the five persons were picked up from the Shimla bypass area. Following that, they were later taken to Punjab for interrogation, he added. The persons were picked up over suspicion of having links with the case, the official said. Moreover, the police official also said that the detained persons were returning from Hemkund Sahib, a Himalayan Sikh shrine located in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. After this, the Punjab Police will ascertain the role played by the detained persons in the singer's murder.

Sidhu Moosewala murdered

Sidhu Moosewala was killed in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday. He was transported to the hospital, where he was declared dead. The tragic incident occurred when the Punjab government removed protection for him and over 420 other persons. In a Facebook post, Canada-based mobster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moosewala. Goldy Brar is a close associate of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also suspected of murdering the singer, reported ANI.