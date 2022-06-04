Sidhu Moosewala’s Grieving Father To Meet Home Minister Amit Shah In Chandigarh Today

Parents of late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in Mansa, will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh today, the singer's father told Republic TV. The couple left for Changidarh from their residence this morning.

"We will meet Amit Shah after his meeting with Punjab BJP leaders," said Moosewala’s grieving father Balkaur Singh.

The Union Home Minister is in Punjab for a meeting with the party leaders, during which the law and order situation is likely to be discussed. The meeting is scheduled to be held at the BJP office in Chandigarh.

The family of Moosewala has been demanding probe by the central agencies like NIA, CBI into the singer's murder. These demands will also be discussed between Sidhu Moosewala's family and Home Minister Shah today in the meeting.

Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Jawaharke village of Mansa on May 29, a day after the Punjab government withdrew his security along with that of 423 other VIPs. The Aam Aadmi Party has come under heavy fire for the action.

On Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Moosewala's residence amid heavy security and a massive ruckus by the singer's fans and supporters.

Moosewala's family demands high-level probe

The family of Moosewala has been demanding a central investigation into the singer's murder. Earlier this week, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring met Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit demanding an NIA probe into Moosewala's murder. Similar demands have been raised by the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP.

On May 29, Moosewala's Mahindra Thar was intercepted from the front by two cars- a white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio and heavy firing took place. CCTV footage from the incident records at least 46 rounds of bullets fired during the incident. While Moosewala was declared dead on arrival at the Mansa civil hospital, a cousin and friend who were traveling with him survived.

The police are on the lookout for the assailants who were booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341, and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. On June 1, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra reconstituted an SIT under the supervision of ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force head Pramod Ban to investigate the crime.