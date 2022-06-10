Sidhu Moosewala's Murder: Six Shooters Involved In Case Identified By Delhi Police

Delhi police, on June 10, stated that the Punjabi rapper-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala's murder was a well-planned conspiracy and they have identified six shooters involved in the case.

H S Dhaliwal, Special commissioner of police, Special cell said the murder was hatched as a well-planned conspiracy.

He also shared with the media during a press conference that the police had issued eight pictures of the suspects and six of them have been identified, out of which the role of the four shooters has been established by the police.

"There were 8 people in the pictures that were doing rounds on social media as accused of murder, out of which 4 are definitely involved. The remaining 4 did not play a role in this murder," Dhaliwal said.

Lawrence Bishnoi, 'mastermind' of Moosewala murder: Delhi police

The Delhi police earlier on June 8 had said gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the main conspirator behind the killing of Sidhu Moosewala, however, it did not divulge details about the motive behind the killing. Earlier Bishnoi had shared with the investigators, that his gang members including Canada-based Goldy Brar had conspired to kill Moosewala. Bishnoi explained the reason behind the source of enmity between him and the Punjabi rapper and said it was because of Moosewala's involvement in the killing of the Akali Dal youth leader Vikramjit Singh, alias Vicky Middukhera, on August 7 last year.

Delhi police in a joint operation with the Maharashtra police arrested Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle alias Mahakal earlier this week from Pune under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. He introduced the mastermind of the Moosewala killing to two shooters from the Maharashtra module -- identified as Santosh Jadhav and Navnath Suryavanshi who were paid 3,50,000 each and 50,000 was given to Mahakal for introducing shooters to the main conspirator, Dhaliwal said. The associate of the main shooter Mahakal is in 14-day custody of the Maharashtra police.

Moosewala's Murder

On May 29, Sidhu Moosewala was travelling in his own car, with two other people -- his friend, and cousin -- when a car came from behind and two from the front, and opened indiscriminate fire on his vehicle. In all, around 30 rounds were fired by the assailants at Moosewala’s car. All three people in the car sustained injuries. The singer had 19 “firearm wounds” on his body, caused by bullets and pellets, and died within 15 minutes of the attack while the other two were referred to Patiala for further treatment. So far, the police have arrested 10 people for providing logistic support, conducting recce and harbouring the shooters of the renowned singer.

IMAGE: PTI