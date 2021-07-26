Sidhu's Installation Ceremony In Spotlight For COVID-19 Norms Violation; Police Files Case

The installation ceremony of MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab Congress president on July 23 has come under the scanner of the Chandigarh Police. On this occasion, senior leaders such as Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh, outgoing state president Sunil Jakhar and AICC in-charge Harish Rawat along with hundreds of party workers were present. The police have registered an FIR against "unidentified persons" for allegedly violating the COVID-19 guidelines during this event.

The police added that these persons had come from different districts of the state and assembled at the Punjab Congress Bhawan. As per the FIR registered at the Section 11 Police Station, the accused were booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act. The police alleged that the Congress supporters did not wear masks and flouted the social distancing norms.

Highlights from today's programme of installation of the new Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee Team. pic.twitter.com/zpDK89a5kG — Punjab Congress (@INCPunjab) July 23, 2021

Sidhu takes charge of Punjab Congress

In order to end factionalism in the party's Punjab unit, Congress president Sonia Gandhi formed a committee comprising Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, ex-Delhi MP JP Agarwal, and AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat on May 28. Since the last month, the panel met multiple stakeholders including MLAs, Ministers and the CM to ascertain their views ahead of the 2022 Assembly election. Ignoring Singh's protests, Gandhi appointed Sidhu as the Punjab Congress president on July 18 besides naming Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Pawan Goel and Kuljit Singh Nagra as working presidents.

In his inaugural address after formally taking over as the Punjab Congress president on Friday, Navjot Singh Sidhu affirmed that he will take all leaders along. Stressing that "every worker of Punjab Congress has become the president of Punjab Congress", he stated that there is no difference between leaders and workers. In a veiled reference to his tussle with Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Sidhu claimed that this was not an issue at all.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu remarked, "Let the opposition say whatever they need to. The Congress party is one. We are united. We are together."

Observing that his appointment is a ray of hope to resolve all issues, he questioned the state government on why the electricity is becoming costlier. Recalling the journey of his father who was sentenced to death for his role in the freedom struggle, Sidhu vowed to carry forward his legacy. Extending his solidarity with farmers, he reminded the Punjab CM that many problems faced by the people need to be resolved.

(With PTI inputs)