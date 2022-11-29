'Significant Decline In Maternal Mortality Ratio In 2018-2020,' Says Min Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that there has been a significant decline in the Maternal Mortality Ratio from 130 in 2014-16 to 97 per lakh live births in 2018-20.

Taking to Twitter, the minister wrote, "Significant Decline in the Maternal Mortality Ratio from 130 in 2014-16 to 97 per lakh live births in 2018-20."

He continued saying, "The various healthcare initiatives of PM Narendra Modi ji's Govt to ensure quality maternal and reproductive care have helped tremendously in bringing down MMR."

The various healthcare initiatives of PM @NarendraModi Ji's Govt to ensure quality maternal & reproductive care have helped tremendously in bringing down MMR. pic.twitter.com/dTFeny1zDs — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) November 29, 2022

“It is heartening that the Maternal Mortality Ratio in India has declined over the years to 97 in 2018-20 from 103 in 2017-19 and 130 in 2014-2016,” Registrar General of India’s latest Special Bulletin on MMR in India released on Tuesday said.

There have been various schemes that are run by the government for the development and empowerment of women and for the development of children across the country.

Schemes introduced by Centre for women

Anganwadi Services: Under Anganwadi Services, a package of six services is provided to pregnant women and lactating mothers and to children under the age of 6 years, which are supplementary nutrition, pre-school non-formal education, nutrition and health education, immunisation, health check-up, and referral services.

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP): Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Scheme was launched on 22 January 2015 with an aim to address the declining Child Sex Ratio (CSR) and related issues for the empowerment of girls.

Swadhar Greh Scheme: The Swadhar Greh Scheme is being implemented as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme for women who are victims of difficult circumstances, and are in need of institutional support for rehabilitation.

Working Women Hostel: Working Women Hostel Scheme is implemented by the Government with the objective to provide safe and conveniently located accommodation for working women, with daycare facilities for their children.

Scheme for Adolescent Girls (SAG): SAG is a Centrally-sponsored scheme which aims at providing nutritional support to out-of-school girls in the age group of 11 to 14 years for improving their health and nutritional status. Also, to motivate them in order to join school again.

These are just a few schemes that are being functionalised by the Centre. Apart from these, there have been various other initiatives under the supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that are helping women to strengthen and live their lives with dignity.