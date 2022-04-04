SII CEO Adar Poonawalla Hails Centre's COVID-19 Management; Urges For Booster Dose Policy

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Monday lauded India’s effective strategies that have led to the subsequent containment of COVID-19 infections across the country. While lauding the Central government for effective COVID-19 management and running the massive COVID vaccination programme, Poonawalla hinted at the announcement of booster doses.

While praising the Union Health Ministry for its efficient functioning in COVID management, the SII CEO informed that he had urged the Centre to consider releasing a policy related to the application of booster doses. He further suggested that it is critical for the Centre to look into the need for booster doses since people are required to be inoculated with the third vaccine shot for travelling purposes.

'India should launch booster dose soon': SII CEO

Extending his argument further, Poonawalla noted that other countries have already initiated the booster doses and India should follow suit soon.

“For the booster dose, we have appealed to the government for a few months, as everyone who needs to travel needs to take a booster dose, the government has already covered the entire adult population with two doses and now, time for the booster has also come," the Serum Institute of India CEO said.

His remarks come at a time when several states have removed COVID curbs as the cases continue to wane in the country. Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal have removed the mandatory compulsion to wear a mask. Notably, under the Union government’s free vaccination programme, India’s adult population has been vaccinated with the first dose and a large number has been fully vaccinated.

“The COVID cases in India are less because we chose the right vaccine. If and when the fourth wave comes, it will be mild hopefully, I don’t want to make any predictions, but if you look at the way our nation has responded to the new mutant variant, our vaccines have been proven far better,” said Poonawalla.



Speaking of Covishield’s efficacy against the recently detected variants, he said that the SII vaccine is efficient, but booster doses are important for future variants.

“Yes our vaccines will work, but you will have to take booster for the future variant, We have enough stocks,” clarified Poonawalla.

Adar Poonawalla made these remarks while speaking at the Pune Alternative Fuel Conclave. The Conclave, which was opened by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday, highlighted Maharashtra's leadership role in the alternate fuel and vehicle sectors.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: ANI/ Unsplash