SII CEO Adar Poonawalla Terms Booster Dose Against COVID As 'unethical'

On one hand, when some countries have already started rolling out booster shots, the Serum Institute of India's CEO Adar Poonawalla termed it "unethical" to roll out a booster dose in India when many in the country have still not been administered with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine. This statement by the SII's CEO comes weeks after his father and SII's Chairman Cyrus Poonawalla said that the third dose of Coronavirus vaccine is a "must" and should be administered 6 months after the second dose.

While clarifying his father's statement, Adar Poonawalla, at a press briefing, announced the strategic alliance of SII with Biocon. He said, "I think what we meant in his comments was that maybe some very vulnerable sections could do with booster shots."

Speaking further, the SII CEO said that there was no evidence that a third dose is required. He also reiterated that it has not been recommended officially. While vaccine makers like Pfizer and Moderna have pushed for a booster shot saying vaccine efficacy wanes over time, the scientific jury is still out, he added

Adar Poonawalla on booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine

Adar Poonawalla said, “It will be unethical to think of a booster shot now. However, the decision will be taken by the DGCI, Government of India and the ICMR based on the data collected and after which the jury will be out on the third dose or the booster dose."

Informing that the Serum Institute of India is going to ramp up production of Covishield to 200 million doses a month by October, Poonawalla also hinted that the export restrictions on the Covishield vaccines may be eased out soon.

“The export restrictions were there temporarily and rightly so to take care of our nation's need first. We will slowly ease in the next month or two. I don’t want to venture into guessing the exact date. But we are coming very close to a point where there is more than enough vaccine stock,” he explained.

Remarking that he expects the easing of exports to happen soon, the SII CEO quickly added that it is the Government of India's decision as they have to balance the needs and stockpiling of vaccines in case of third and fourth waves. He said that the Government of India is being very calculative in terms of managing the stocks as they do not want a repeat of the situation faced during the second wave.

COVID vaccine for children 'Covovax' by Jan-Feb?

On Friday, Adar Poonawalla said that he is hopeful that "Covovax", a vaccine for children as young as 4 years, will be ready for recommendation by January or February 2022.

Poonawalla said, “Covovax has now started trials for children. I think three to four months is the minimum period we need to ascertain how safe and effective and well-accepted it is for children. Don’t forget we are going to go below the age of 12 years in a phased manner so that we can cover almost down to the age of three or four."

Though the disease has not been affecting children as much as the adults, he said that every parent would eventually want to vaccinate and keep their child safe. Not wanting to commit to a time frame, the SII CEO said that it depends on the Drug Controller Officer's decision. "But my rough forecast would be that it will be ready for recommendation by January or February," he added.

(Image: PTI)