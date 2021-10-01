SII Launches Covovax Phase 2/3 Vaccine Trial For Children Aged Between 7 And 11 In Pune

In a development, the phase two trials of Covovax, a vaccine for children have begun in Pune's Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College and Hospital. The trials that began on Wednesday is the second phase in the three-set trial programme for the COVID-19 vaccine for children between ages 7 and 11. Covovax is the Serum Institute of India’s version of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine developed in the USA.

"Pune's Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College Hospital began phase 2/3 trials of Covovax in children between 7 and 11 years of age on Wednesday. Nine children have been enrolled for the trial here," said Dr Sanjay Lalwani, the Medical Director of the hospital. Bharati Vidyapeeth Hospital is one of the nine centres identified for the trials in India.

Further informing about the trial process, Dr Lalwani said, "For the children who wish to enrol their parents are counselled in local vernacular language and the audiovisual consulting process is documented. Once the parents give their consent, then the volunteer is subjected to an RT PCR test and an antibody test. Although, this does not stop them from being a part of the trial." The trial for the paediatric age group is now live any children aged 2-17 can enrol for the process.

"In paediatric, it's an age de-escalation trial; which means that you start with children of higher age and see the efficacy, and then proceed to the lower ages. So, part one is between the 11-17 age group where 100s have been enrolled in India. There are 9 sites in India and approx 1,000 children will enrol across the county. We at our site have started the trial for the age group of 7-11," Lalwani added. Two doses of the vaccine will be administered at a gap of 21 days during the trial.

COVID vaccine for children 'Covovax' by Jan-Feb?

Earlier in September, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said that he is hopeful that Covovax will be ready for recommendation by January or February 2022. “Covovax has now started trials for children. I think three to four months is the minimum period we need to ascertain how safe and effective and well-accepted it is for children. Don’t forget we are going to go below the age of 12 years in a phased manner so that we can cover almost down to the age of three or four," Poonawalla had said. Though the disease has not been affecting children as much as the adults, he said that every parent would eventually want to vaccinate and keep their child safe. Not wanting to commit to a time frame, the SII CEO said that it depends on the Drug Controller Officer's decision.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI