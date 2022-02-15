SII Provided COVID-19 Vaccines At Price Of 'cup Of Tea' To Poor Nations: Cyrus Poonawala

Padma Bhushan recipient and industrialist Dr Cyrus Poonawala said on Monday that the Serum Institute of India (SII) has provided COVID-19 vaccines at "the price of a cup of tea" and saved nearly two-thirds infant population in the world.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the 'Pune International Business Summit' organized by the Mahratta Chamber Of Commerce where he was felicitated for receiving the Padma Bhushan Award.

Cyrus Poonawala said, "Most of the vaccines manufactured by SII have been used by poorer nations, UNICEF, and other philanthropic organizations, who came forward to buy the vaccines I provided, with help of my staff and scientists who made it affordable at a price of a cup of tea. And, this has made the world self-sufficient for most of the communicable vaccines required to protect the children and adults where it is required ."

He added that Serum Institute used the same template for Covishield to fulfil 90% of India's requirement of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"The main crux of the matter is that the same templet we applied, low cost, high production, and we were able to make 90 percent of India's requirement of COVID-19 vaccine. All over the world, they are surprised how a company in India has been able to provide vaccines to protect the rest of the countries. not only in Africa but 170 countries worldwide use SII vaccines," said Poonawala.

'Serum vaccines saved nearly two-thirds of infant population'

Poonawala said when he started a small institute in Pune and was unaware that it would become a vaccine giant.

"I grew up in Pune and also established Serum, which had a big name at that time. With a small industry that I set up in the small corner of Hadapsar, little did I know at that time that with the help of my scientists and associates, the company would grow into a vaccine giant and becomes the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world by the number of doses. It is not the money that we have made, nearly two-thirds of the world's infant population has been protected by one or more of Serum vaccines," the billionaire industrialist said.

He also informed that the big secret of his company's success is that most developing countries do not have sufficient vaccines available even today and, therefore, people would have died. "Experts from the world over have estimated that around 30 million children's lives have been saved because we have provided vaccines at an affordable price," he said.

(With inputs from agency)