SII To Supply 22 Crore Covishield Doses To Centre In Oct As India Pushes 'Vaccine Maitri'

To bolster India’s commitment towards global vaccine equity, Covishield vaccine producer, Serum Institute of India has asserted its support for India’s decision of re-opening the COVID vaccine export. On Tuesday, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer has announced that it will be able to supply over 22 crore doses of Covishield in the coming month.

As per a PTI report, the SII has apprised the Central government that the firm has enhanced its production capacity of Covishield and it will be able to supply 21.90 crore doses in October to the Government of India and private hospitals. The pharma company has increased its manufacturing capacity several folds and is now capable of producing more than 20 crore doses per month.

In a letter, Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Serum Institute of India (SII), said "Starting from January 2021, we have supplied 66.33 crore doses of Covishield to MoHFW, Government of India in addition to the supply of more than 7.77 crore doses to state governments and private hospitals till 19th September 2021 evening.” The firm will also complete the recent supply order of 66 crore doses by December 31, on the discussed timeline, according to the letter.

"At this juncture, I can assure you that by December 31, 2021, we will complete supply of 66 crore doses of Covishield against the recent order and will touch supplies of more than 130 crore doses of Covishield in the year 2021. We are working relentlessly to fulfil our Prime Minister's dream for successful completion of world's largest vaccination drive so that our country overcomes COVID-19 pandemic," the communication stated, as reported by PTI.

Health Minister announces to restart 'Vaccine Maitri'

"Under Vaccine Maitri, we will help the world and contribute to Covax in the fourth quarter," Mandaviya said. Briefing the media he also informed that the government will receive more than 30 crore COVID vaccine doses in October and the number will go up over 100 crores in the next three months "as Biological E and other companies are bringing their vaccines into the market." However, the Union Health Minister also spotlighted that vaccination of Indian citizens is the topmost priority of the Government.

Vaccine Maitri Initiative

Vaccine Maitri is a humanitarian initiative undertaken by the Indian Government to provide COVID vaccines to countries around the world. The initiative commenced on January 20, 2021. As of May 9, 2021, India had shipped around 66.3 million vaccines. Of these, over 10 million doses were gifted to 47 nations by the Government. Meanwhile, with the administration of 96,46,778 vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, India's COVID vaccination coverage surpassed the 81.85 crores mark.

India crosses 81 crore vaccination mark

Meanwhile, with the administration of 96,46,778 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 81.85 crores (81,85,13,827) as per provisional reports till 7 am on Tuesday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

