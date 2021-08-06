SII's Adar Poonawalla Aiming To Launch Covovax In India By Oct; Thanks PM Modi For Help

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on August 6, Friday said that the Covovax COVID-19 vaccine is likely to be launched for adults in October. The coronavirus vaccine may be available for children by the first quarter of 2022, he said, reported PTI. Poonawala also thanked the government for support.

"The government is helping us and we are facing no financial crunch. We are thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all the cooperation and support," Poonawala told PTI after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah

In July, the US-based biotechnology firm Novavax's Indian partner SII started the production of the first batch of Covovax at its Pune facility. As per the agreement, Adar Poonawalla's firm is responsible for manufacturing and commercialising Covovax in India.

Earlier in the day, Poonawalla met Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Following the meet, the minister tweeted, "I appreciated their role in mitigating #COVID19 & assured continued Government support in ramping up vaccine production."

Novovax seeks DCGI's nod for emergency use of Covovax

On August 5, Thursday, Novovax applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking the emergency use approval of its COVID-19 vaccine Covovax. Besides the DCGI, the biotechnology major also sent submitted applications with regulatory authorities in the Philippines and Indonesia, Novavax CEO Stanley Erck said.

"Today's submission of our recombinant nanoparticle COVID-19 vaccine, the first protein-based option filed with any regulatory agency, represents a major milestone in Novavax' transformation into a commercial global vaccine company. This important step toward access to millions of doses of a safe and effective vaccine for countries with an urgent need to control the pandemic was made possible through our strategic partnership with Serum Institute of India, and it demonstrates the power of global collaboration," he added.

What is Covovax?

Covovax is a protein-based COVID-19 vacine. The vaccine is engineered from the genetic sequence of the first strain of novel coronavirus. As per the phase 3 trials conducted in the United Kingdom, the vaccine's overall efficacy is 89.7% and 86.3% efficacy against the Alpha variant. The two doses of Covovax must be administered 21 days apart.

