SII's Adar Poonawalla To Meet New Health Min Mansukh Mandaviya Amid Covishield's EU Logjam

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO and owner Adar Poonawalla is expected to be in Delhi on Friday. He is scheduled to meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Poonawalla earlier notified that he had set aside Rs.10 crore for students to 'incur costs' for travelling and quarantine abroad as Covishield was yet not accepted by 11 countries under the EU.

What is the situation regarding the approval of Covishield?

Covishield, which is produced by the SII in partnership with AstraZeneca, had not been the given green light by the EU, leading to confusion as to whether Indians vaccinated with Covishield could travel to the EU or not. Back in July, 16 European nations had allowed travellers inoculated with Covishield to enter their countries. This came as a much-needed boost to SII and Poonawalla. On Friday, the SII CEO is to meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during his visit to the national capital.

As Europe gradually started to open its doors to restore the freedom to travel, they introduced the European COVID-19 travel certificate. Though the member states of EU are not legally obliged to implement the certificate, 11 EU member states have agreed to a 'Green Pass' for travel into the continent from July 1. Three types of COVID-19 passports have been launched; the Vaccination passport, Test certificate and Recovery certificate, based on the traveller’s vaccination status. Among the vaccines approved by the European Medicine Agency were Comirnaty (BioNTech, Pfizer), Moderna, Vaxzevria (previously COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca, Oxford) and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson).

SII CEO announces financial aid

Adar Poonawalla had announced financial assistance for students travelling in particular European countries. On Twitter, he revealed that he had set aside Rs.10 crore for such students who can apply for support in travelling or covering cost for quarantining abroad if needed. The CEO tweeted "Students have to 'incur some costs' as Covishield is not an accepted 'vaccine for travel without quarantine." He added, "I remain fully committed to helping Indian students quarantine abroad on arrival for their higher studies. The new Amber List in the UK rules make it clear that Indian students will still need to quarantine, albeit at a place of their choosing. They may, therefore, still incur substantial costs. I have made a personal contribution of Rs.10 crore (1 million pounds) towards the #UnlockEducation scheme"

Image Credits - Twitter