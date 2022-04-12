SII's Adar Poonawalla Welcomes Centre's COVID Booster Dose Policy; Proposes 6 Month Gap

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday welcomed the administration of COVID-19 booster doses across India, saying that companies had decided to bring down the price to make it affordable and accessible to everyone. Poonawalla revealed that he had appealed to the Centre to reduce to gap for a booster dose from 9 to 6 months to encourage more eligible people to take the shot.

"Great move by the government. Companies making the vaccines have decided to bring down the price as we want to make it as affordable and accessible to as many people as possible. You need to take a booster for travelling purposes and new variants coming," said Adar Poonawalla.

He added, "We have appealed to the government and experts to reduce the gap from nine to six months. So as many eligible people will come to take the booster. We proposed a six months gap as various countries in the world have six or less than six months gap."

India begins administering booster vaccine

Private vaccination centres across India have started administering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines in line with the government's directive to make the third dose available for the entire adult population from April 10. The precautionary doses are available for citizens aged above 18 years, who have completed 9 months since the administration of the second dose. This facility is available at all vaccination centres. The Centre had earlier announced a service charge of up to Rs 150 may be levied for the booster jabs.

To encourage more people to take the booster dose, SII has decided to revise the price of the Covishield vaccine for private hospitals from Rs 600 to Rs 225 per dose.

We are pleased to announce that after discussion with the Central Government, SII has decided to revise the price of COVISHIELD vaccine for private hospitals from Rs.600 to Rs 225 per dose. We once again commend this decision from the Centre to open precautionary dose to all 18+. — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) April 9, 2022

Bharat Biotech has also announced a similar price reduction. On Saturday, Suchitra Ella, Co-founder, and Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech informed that the COVID-19 vaccine maker was slashing the price of Coviaxin for private hospitals from Rs 1,200 to Rs 225 per jab. She also welcomed the Centre's decision to make precautionary doses available for all adults.

Announcing #CovaxinPricing .

We welcome the decision to make available precautionary dose for all adults. In consultation with the Central Government, we have decided to revise the price of #COVAXIN from Rs 1200 to Rs 225 per dose, for #privatehospitals.🇮🇳💉💉💉😷 — Suchitra Ella (@SuchitraElla) April 9, 2022

So far, only senior citizens above the age of 60 were eligible for the 'precautionary dose' or a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As per the Union Health Ministry, the ongoing free vaccination campaign through government vaccination Centres for the first dose, second dose, as well as the booster dose for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and senior citizens, would continue.