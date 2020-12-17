Sikh Cleric Allegedly Commits Suicide Near Singhu Border Outside Delhi Amid Farmer Protest

A Sikh preacher supporting the farmers' agitation against the Central government's agriculture laws allegedly committed suicide near the Singhu border in Delhi on Wednesday. According to PTI, a handwritten note in Punjabi, purportedly left behind by the deceased, says he was unable to bear the "pain of farmers". The note is being verified by police.

Sonipat police have started a probe

"In the evening we got information that Sant Ram Singh, who was a priest at Gurdwara Singla in Karnal, shot himself. He was taken to Panipat hospital where he died. Sonipat police have started a probe," said Sonipat DSP (Head Quarter) Virendra Singh. Dr Pradeep from Park Hospital, Panipat, however, said Baba Ram Singh was brought dead after he shot himself in the head.

"We declared him brought dead. His body has been taken to a government hospital in Karnal for post-mortem," Dr Pradeep told ANI. Police said as per preliminary reports, the cleric shot himself in his car near the protest site. Police are in the process of recording statements of the deceased's family members. Currently, his body is kept at the Nanaksar Gurdwara in Singhra village, where a large number of his followers have gathered. He will be cremated on Friday.

SC to form a panel to resolve farmers-Centre deadlock

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday was of the view that the government's negotiations with the protesting farmers have "not worked apparently" and said it will form a committee having representatives of both the sides to resolve the deadlock but the agitating leaders dismissed it as no solution.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who is leading the government side in the negotiations, said the ongoing agitation at Delhi's borders is limited to one state and farmers of Punjab are being "misled" by the Opposition. He, however, expressed hope that there will be a solution "soon" to the ongoing impasse.

Protesting farmer unions said constituting a new panel to break the stalemate on the three new agri laws is not a solution as they want a complete withdrawal of the legislations. They also said the government should have formed a committee of farmers and others before the laws were enacted by Parliament.

